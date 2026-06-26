Irish charity helping thousands make the journey home

ACCORDING to the Central Statistics Office, over 35,000 Irish citizens returned to Ireland in 2025, with Britain remaining the main source for people considering a move back, but it's not always as easy to come as it is to go.

Karen McHugh, CEO of Safe Home Ireland, said her charity directly helped 2,263 people to return to secure accommodation.

"We currently have just under 300 active housing applicants across the 26 counties," Ms McHugh said. "Our numbers keep on going up every year."

Established in 2000, Safe Home Ireland provides information, housing assistance and practical support to Irish people living abroad who are considering returning to Ireland.

While the charity was originally created to help the elderly who wanted to come home and were in need of housing, its work has grown over the past quarter century.

"We are a national charity with a global remit," Ms McHugh said.

Originally from Sligo and now based in Co. Laois, Ms McHugh joined the charity in May 2015.

"My whole career has been about migration," she said.

"I've seen both sides of the coin. I was an immigrant myself in London and worked with the Irish there. Now I'm back in Ireland; I am working with people returning."

The charity's housing assistance programme is aimed at Irish-born emigrants aged 57 and over who are living abroad, renting their home/flat and unable to provide housing for themselves through their own means.

"It's quite a tight criteria," Ms McHugh said.

“That was the reason Safe Home Ireland was initially set up: to look at that generation, many of whom happily left Ireland, and now we can assist those who meet the criteria to return to secure housing."

People who apply must show a strong connection to the area where they wish to live.

Safe Home Ireland works closely with local authorities throughout Ireland to support applications and help people through the process.

But housing is only one aspect of the charity's work.

"We work with people in all situations," Ms McHugh said. "Housing might be the main thing, but the queries we get vary from housing, education, social welfare and passports."

The charity also does outreach work across Britain, and the US , hosting information sessions, meeting potential applicants and helping people prepare for a return home.

Many referrals come through Irish centres across Britain, which is one of the best links with the Irish diaspora.

According to their latest figures, 35% of new contacts last year came from Britain, the highest from any country.

"The majority of them did leave and headed mostly to England, but also to other parts of the UK as well," she said.

Beyond helping people return, Safe Home Ireland supports those who have already made the move and are adjusting to life back in Ireland.

"We work trying to connect people at a local level with services," Ms McHugh said.

“It may be courses; it may be getting to the GP. Everyone is different and unique; it's very much a person-centred approach."

Support can range from helping someone join a walking group or access a library to ensuring they are fully connected to the community.

"It's about trying to assist people to get back into the system here and get into a fully active participation in local life," she said.

The charity also campaigns for causes affecting those wanting to return, including a campaign seeking recognition of US driving licences for exchange in Ireland.

Having worked with emigrants throughout her career, Ms McHugh believes preparation is the key to a good and happy return.

"For me it's absolutely critical to do your homework before you even consider returning to Ireland," she said.

Where in decades past many who left Ireland never returned, we are now seeing that more and more are choosing to return to their home country, and Safe Home Ireland is there to help.

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