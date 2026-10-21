Jeffrey Donaldson investigated over alleged rape of woman in Houses of Parliament

DISGRACED politician Jeffrey Donaldson is being investigated over the alleged rape of a woman in the Houses of Parliament.

BBC News reports that London's Metropolitan Police are investigating the alleged incident after receiving a referral from the PSNI.

Donaldson, 63, was last week jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of historic sexual offences against two women when they were children.

In a statement published by the BBC, the Met did not name Donaldson but said they were investigating an incident alleged to have taken place 10 years ago.

"On Tuesday, October 13, the Met received a report referred to us by the Police Service of Northern Ireland relating to an allegation of rape in 2016, by a man now aged 63," it read.

"The allegation relates to one victim who is being supported by specialist officers.

"The investigation is in its early stages.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

Donaldson led the DUP from 2021 until March 2024, when he resigned after being charged with historical sexual offences.

Having been MP for Lagan Valley since 1997, Donaldson did not contest the July 2024 General Election.

In June this year, he was found guilty of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency carried out between 1985 and 2008.

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