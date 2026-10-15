'Noone is above the law': Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson jailed for child sex offences

FORMER DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for historic child sex offences against two women when they were children.

The former MP was jailed today at Newry Crown Court after being found guilty of one count of rape, 13 indecent assaults and four counts of gross indecency against the women following a four-week trial at the court in June.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, and is subject to a 10-year sexual offences prevention order.

The 63-year-old had denied all the charges made against him, as did his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, who was found to have aided and abetted his crimes when she faced a trial of the facts on mental health grounds.

The findings of that trial cannot result in a criminal conviction.

"On the morning of Thursday 28 March 2024, the pair were arrested from their home after reports from two female victims were received," a PSNI spokesperson confirmed after today's sentencing.

"The victims, now adults, were only seven years old when the sexual abuse against them both began during the years 1985-2008.

"Upon arrest they were both brought to Antrim custody suite and interviewed for a number of hours. Throughout all interviews with police they denied the allegations.

"Jeffrey manipulated both young victims and exploited the trust they had in him for his own sexual gain.

"Eleanor on a number of reported occasions from both victims, was either explicitly told about the abuse by the victims themselves or witnessed his sexual advances first hand."

In a statement issued following today’s sentencing the DUP said “justice had been done”.

"Our first thoughts are again with the innocent victims, who having suffered such evil, were re-traumatised through giving evidence at the trial,” the party said.

“They deserve our compassion, support and respect.

“We hope they can find some measure of comfort and can look ahead to a new chapter in their lives.”

They added: "Regardless of status or position every individual must be held accountable for their actions.

"He deserves every day of the lengthy prison sentence he has to serve following the guilty verdict for preying on innocent child victims."

During Donaldson’s trial the court heard that the crimes took place between 1985 and 2008, when his two victims were children.

Both victims issued anonymous statements following his sentencing.

Victim A said: “My childhood was stolen from me and I will never get it back.

"The effects of the Donaldson’s actions have bled into every part of my life. Although the offences happened in the past, their impact did not end when the abuse ended.

“For years I carried shame, anger and guilt, and questioned whether I was worth protecting or worthy of being loved.

“The last few years have been nothing short of a battle. The conviction does not erase the abuse or undo the impact of what happened to me, and I will always carry the consequences of it.

"But those responsible do not control me now. They forever changed me, but they will not take my future. The cycle is being broken and it ends with me.”

Victim B said: "What happened to me as a child has affected everything since then, every day and every relationship I have ever had.

"At times I wonder who I would be if this hadn’t happened to me. What would it be like not to be afraid at night, not to wake up shaking, not to have nightmares and not to lock away every feeling I have?

“What happened took away my ability to trust people and, in all honesty, I don’t think I really know what trust or love truly is. Nothing can ever change what was done to me. I wish it could.

“I stood up, many years later, because for me this is about drawing a line in the sand and knowing that the Donaldson’s can no longer hurt anyone else.

"Many people get to look ahead and plan their lives with hope, I’ve never known what that feels like. My hope was taken away from me a long time ago.”

Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch, was the senior investigating officer on the case.

“My team and I welcome today’s sentencing,' she said this afternoon.

"Our job as police officers is to pursue a criminal justice outcome and today we have done just that.

“As a police service, we know the impact that serious sexual crime has on victims and we have approached this case as we do all others, focusing on the perpetrators and supporting the victims."

She added: “The abuse of two young girls at the hands of Jeffrey Donaldson occurred between the years 1985-2008.

"Living in silence and fear of the repercussions of telling someone or of not being believed, both brave women have suffered immeasurably as they come to terms with what happened to them as children. He robbed them both of their childhood and innocence.

“I would like to take the opportunity to commend their bravery in pursuing justice, it is no mean feat in sensitive and highly scrutinised cases such as this.

"They have been subjected to speculation online and in the media with their legal right to anonymity being jeopardised in the process and yet they remained steadfastly supportive of the criminal justice process.

“We have worked tirelessly on this case to safeguard the victims and build a robust case against this man and his wife who’s offending has shocked our local communities.

“Today is an important one. The police service and our criminal justice system has sent a clear message, no one is above the law.”

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