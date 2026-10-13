Woman sentenced for breaching victim’s anonymity in Jeffrey Donaldson case

A CO. DOWN woman has been sentenced for breaching the anonymity of one of the victims of child sex offender Jeffrey Donaldson.

Donna Toman, of Lord Moira Park in Ballynahinch, pleaded guilty to the charge of breaching a lifetime ban on reporting the identity of an alleged victim of sexual offending.

She received a three-month custodial sentence at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court this week.

The 55-year-old did not name the victim but posted information in a Facebook reel which could allow the pubic to identify her.

“Victims of sexual abuse are afforded lifetime anonymity for very good reason,” Detective Inspector Danielle Moffett said following her sentencing.

“The protection of anonymity is an important part of our criminal justice system and helps protect victims from further harm, intrusion and distress.”

She explained: “In this case, material was published online which was likely to lead members of the public to identify victims who have a legal right to anonymity.”

Det Insp Moffett said this case should be a “clear warning” to members of the public about they post online.

“What people post, share or speculate about online can have very real consequences,’ she said.

“Social media is not a place where the normal rules do not apply,” she added. “Publishing information which could identify a protected victim can be a criminal offence.”

In June, Donaldson, a former DUP leader who was an MP from 1997 until 2024, was convicted of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency against two women when they were children.

He is currently in Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing, although he has confirmed he intends to appeal his conviction.

“We have previously warned about the dangers of online speculation in relation to this case,” Det Insp Moffett said.

“I would repeat that message today: do not speculate about the identity of victims of sexual abuse and do not share material which could assist others in identifying them,” she added.

“Most importantly, I would ask people to think about the impact that speculation and sharing can have on victims.

“Someone who has already experienced sexual abuse should not have to face the additional trauma of having their potential identity discussed or exposed online.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates that there can be consequences for those who disregard these protections.”

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