Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Cork

A PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a car in Co. Cork.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened on the N20 at Burnfort, Mallow, Co. Cork yesterday afternoon.

The collision, involving a car and the pedestrian, happened at around 5.45pm. The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the car, a man also aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was due to take place this morning.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnesses the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area of the N20 at Burnfort between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, October 21 and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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