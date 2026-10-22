Young man dies after collision involving pedestrian and car in Co. Cork

A YOUNG man has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred on the N20 at Burnfort, Mallow at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 20s, was fatally injured and his body taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí say the driver and sole occupant of the car, also a male in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed overnight ahead of a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users who were travelling in the area of the N20 at Burnfort between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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