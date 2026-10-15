Two new Irish films set to premiere in London

TWO Irish films will premiere in London next month at the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in Hammersmith.

The Geography of Violence – an award-winning trilogy of short films by filmmaker Maeve Murphy - will be screened at the west London venue on November 17.

Tackling the subject of gender-based violence, the trilogy has recently toured the international film festival circuit.

“Maeve’s voice is distinct, and unfaltering,” a spokesperson for Film Ireland said.

“She keeps her finger on the pulse, asking the audience to bear witness, one more time, in the hope that it will soon turn into the last time.”

The London screening, hosted by Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK), in partnership with Wise Women, will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with filmmaker Murphy and her co-writer Kellie Shirley.

The discussion will cover Jennie’s Law – a new public register for those convicted of domestic violence in Ireland.

Wise Women is currently campaigning to have the same register introduced in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Minister of Justice for Northern Ireland Naomi Long has welcomed the upcoming screening.

"I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and commend the important work being carried out by IFTUK,” she said.

“The dedication and commitment of those involved are greatly appreciated, and I wish you every success with the event,” she added.

“Protecting victims of domestic abuse and holding perpetrators to account remains a priority for both me and my department."

The London premiere of the award-winning documentary A Quiet Love will also take place at the ICC next month.

Directed by Garry Keane, it tells the love stories of three deaf couples.

“From a decades-long forbidden romance to an LGBTQ+ couple navigating parenthood with deaf and hearing children, and a deaf boxer and his hearing partner facing a life-altering choice, A Quiet Love is a cinematic celebration of resilience and enduring love,” an IFTUK spokesperson said.

The screening will be followed with a Q&A with the film’s producer Anne Heffernan as well as Michelle and Kathy, one of the couples featured in the film.

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