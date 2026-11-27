ONE HUNDRED years ago in a New York radio studio on December 9, 1926, two brothers from Waterford posed for a photograph.

Mike Flanagan had his banjo, Joe his accordion. The third brother, Louis, who played guitar, was out of shot. A century on, the picture captures a time when some of the most influential Irish music on record was being made an ocean away from Ireland.

By then, Broadway had already found an audience for songs about the old country. When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, written by Chauncey Olcott, George Graff and Ernest R. Ball featured in The Isle o’ Dreams, which opened in New York in January 1913.

The song is still with us. So is James Royce Shannon’s Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (That’s an Irish Lullaby), another product of the American musical stage. The composer James Royce Shannon (1881–1946) had no known Irish ancestry — ‘Shannon’ was added to give his name a green tinge.

But both songs have gone on to become standard fare in Irish America — and indeed beyond. They are important, because they continued to raise the profile Irish music was gaining beyond the Irish community.

This entry into the recording industry was key in spreading all Irish music, not just McNamara’s Band type vaudeville songs.

The Irish market was spotted as a lucrative seam to mine in the early years of recording in America. New York labels such as Emerald, Gaelic and New Republic were enthusiastically pursing the diaspora community with Irish music, or at least a version of it.

Soon, bigger companies such as Columbia moved in, too after being impressed by the success of specialist labels. So in America, Irish music was on its very winding way from being a niche music to becoming a viable commercial enterprise.

Millions had left Ireland for the New World, and in America the music flourished — in time it would awaken interest in the tradition back home.

Some of the most important work had already been done in Chicago, where a man from outside Bantry rose to become the city’s chief of police.

Francis O’Neill had a store of tunes in his head and a fellow officer, the Co. Down fiddler James O’Neill, who could put them on paper. Other musicians brought tunes of their own. The result was O’Neill’s Music of Ireland, published in 1903, with 1,850 melodies.

Francis also collected tunes on wax cylinders, among them recordings of the uilleann piper Patsy Touhey. Then came the commercial records. In 1921, the Co. Sligo fiddler Michael Coleman recorded The Monaghan Jig in New York.

Musicians in Ireland learnt tunes and picked up ways of playing them from records like his. A tune carried out of Ireland in somebody’s memory could now cross the Atlantic in the opposite direction on a 78.

The Flanagans were equally at home with a set of reels and a vaudeville number. Between 1921 and 1933 they released more than 100 discs.

But Irish America’s most predominant musical image was a body of songs that were a celebration of being Irish, although coupled with the mainstream music of America. Judy Garland, with her very distant Co. Meath ancestry, recorded The Wearing of the Green for the film Little Nellie Kelly, adapted from the stage version of the show George M. Cohan.

The song was ultimately dropped, but the show’s other big number It’s a Great Day for the Irish became an enduring hit.

In Britain, Irish emigrants helped shape the pub session itself. From the 1940s onwards, sessions and céilithe gave musicians from different parts of Ireland a chance to hear one another. In places such as Camden, Kilburn and Holloway, the pub was somewhere you could go to find the music on an ordinary night.

London is part of the story of the Pogues. The céilí-billy they played in pubs had the lift and lilt of Irish dance music and the attitude of punk. When Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl sang Fairytale of New York in 1987, the old emigrant dream was still there, though by then the couple were arguing about what had become of it. New York had once sent Ireland a song about smiling Irish eyes.

Here was London sending back a Christmas duet about two people in New York who could barely stand the sight of each other.

Then, in April 1994, two Irish-American dancers stepped onto the stage of Dublin’s Point Theatre during the Eurovision interval. Jean Butler and Michael Flatley danced to Bill Whelan’s score, and seven minutes later Riverdance had an audience far beyond anyone who had ever been to a feis.

Look again at that photograph of Mike and Joe Flanagan. A banjo and an accordion in a New York studio might have seemed an unlikely place to hear the future of Irish traditional music.

A hundred years later, you can walk into a pub holding a traditional Irish seisiún and hear something of what those brothers did with the tunes they took away.

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