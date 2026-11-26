AN ICONIC sign which once stood above the entrance to the Galtymore dance hall in Cricklewood features in a new museum dedicated to the city of London.

The Galtymore was a beacon for members of the Irish community in North London from its launch in the 1950s up until its closure in 2008.

Owned by the Byrne family, with roots in Co. Kerry, the social venue provided a space where Irish emigrants could come together away from home.

It also drew many of the touring Irish showbands over the years, with Big Tom and the Mainliners a regular visitor.

Its legacy among the Irish diaspora in London is now preserved for generations to come at the newly opened London Museum.

Based on the site of the former Smithfield Market in Barbican, the new museum opens to the public this weekend.

Over the past 10 years the historic London market has been transformed into a public space which brings together hundreds of years of history in the capital.

Some of the highlights of the museum’s collection include the Buckingham Palace switchboard, which was decommissioned in 1970, Banksy’s Piranhas sentry box, the Lord Mayor’s State Coach, a restored Roman mosaic and Anna Pavlova’s ‘Dying Swan’ costume.

A ‘Hanging Out’ display within the vast museum features 20 striking signs related to the history of the capital’s social scene – they include the sign for fabric nightclub, for the former clothes store Topshop, the original Morley's Chicken Shop from Sydenham and the Galtymore dance hall sign.

“After a decade of imagining, planning, building, and creating, it is extraordinary to finally throw open the doors and welcome people into our new home in Smithfield,” Sharon Ament, Director of London Museum, said this week.

“This project has been an enormous collective endeavour, collaborating with over 100,000 people to create a museum that could only belong to London,” she added.

“This is the city's story in all its grit and glitter, created together with some of the best designers, historians, curators, builders, architects, poets, writers, illustrators, photographers and shapers of the capital.

"There is so much to see and explore. Whether you're a local or first-time visitor to London, we hope our museum is somewhere you can feel at home, feel inspired and find connection."

The £437m project has been developed through a partnership between London Museum, the City of London Corporation and Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan.

It is also supported by a range of philanthropic partners, including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Goldsmiths’ Foundation, The Linbury Trust and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“The opening of this fantastic new museum is an extraordinary new chapter in our cultural story and reinforces London’s position as the culture capital of the world,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“I’m really proud to have helped realise this incredible vision along with a major investment from City Hall, alongside our partners,” he added.

“It has been one of the biggest cultural projects in Europe, and represents a huge moment for London, bringing history, culture and creativity together in a spectacular space.

“This game-changing new museum has been shaped by Londoners to tell the unique story of our city, celebrating the past, creating opportunities in the present and inspiring future generations as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.