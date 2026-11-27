HUDDERSFIELD Irish centre held a re-opening following a £200k refurbishment of the whole club.

Huddersfield Town’s Peter Jackson was on hand to cut the ribbon.

The refurbishment has breathing exciting new life into one of the town’s longest-standing community hubs - for the Irish community and beyond.

Following an extensive strip-back and refit, the venue’s lounge and bar have been transformed with modern seating, polished bar tops, new T-bar beer pumps, a cosy fire, and statement chandeliers.

The upgrades extend into the function room and wider facilities, ensuring the centre remains a welcoming space for both regular visitors and private events.

To mark the completion of this first phase, the centre recently hosted a packed Grand Opening Céilí.