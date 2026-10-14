Arrest after PSNI discovers £2.4m of suspected cocaine during van search
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Arrest after PSNI discovers £2.4m of suspected cocaine during van search

The suspected drugs were worth an estimated £2.4m (Image: PSNI)

A MAN has been arrested after police discovered £2.4m of suspected cocaine during a search of a van in Lisburn.

The discovery was made after the 'suspicious vehicle' was stopped in the Hillsborough Road area on Tuesday evening.

The man, aged in his 40s, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

"At approximately 9.15pm, officers on patrol stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Hillsborough Road area," said Detective Sergeant Martin of the PSNI.

"The van was subsequently searched and approximately 20kg of suspected cocaine was recovered."

He added: "We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets and proactively investigate to disrupt and arrest those involved in the drugs trade."

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See More: Lisburn

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