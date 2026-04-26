Two die following road traffic collision in Lisburn

TWO people have died and one person has been injured following a road traffic collision in Lisburn.

The incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred shortly before 6pm on Saturday in the Glenavy Road area of Upper Ballinderry.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended, however, sadly, two people – the drivers of both vehicles – were pronounced deceased at the scene," said Detective Inspector Dave Stewart.

"Another person was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"The road, which was closed for a time between the junctions of Soldierstown Road and Hammonds Road, has since reopened."

Police said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference 1142 of April 25.

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