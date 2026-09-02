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'Another family devastated': Man who died in Lisburn collision named 
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'Another family devastated': Man who died in Lisburn collision named 

James Bingham

POLICE have named a man who died in a collision in Lisburn yesterday as 50-year-old James Bingham. 

The two-vehicle collision, involving a white Citroen van and a white Mini, occurred in the Belfast Road area of the city at around 5.45am on Tuesday. 

Mr Bingham, who was the driver of the Mini, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Local Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch expressed his condolences at the news. 

"It is devastating to hear this tragic news," he said. 

"This will come as a terrible shock to the family and friends of James Bingham and I want to extend my condolences to them at this tragic time. 

"This is another life lost on our roads and another family devastated. 

"My thoughts also go out to others involved in the incident and to the emergency services who attended the scene."

The Belfast Road, which was closed in both directions for a time, has now fully reopened. 

Anyone with information about the collision, or those with relevant camera footage, is asked to contact police on 101. 

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See More: Lisburn

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