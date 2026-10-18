Call goes out to all Brigids as mass gathering planned to mark Ireland's only female patron saint

BRIGIDS from across Ireland are being urged to head to Co. Kildare next year to take part in a mass gathering to celebrate Ireland's only female patron saint.

The Calling All Brigids campaign has been organised by the Brigid: Spirit of Kildare Festival as part of next year's St Brigid's Day celebrations.

All Brigids — and variations thereof — are invited to take part in the special celebration at The Curragh Racecourse on Monday, February 1, 2027.

"Whether you're Brigid, Bríd, Bridget, Bridey or another variation of the name, we would love you to join us at The Curragh on February 1," said Sonya Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council.

"This is about celebrating a shared name, the stories and generations behind it, and the remarkable legacy that continues to make Brigid so relevant today."

Miracles and traditions

One of Ireland's best-known saints, St Brigid was born around 453 AD and died in 524 AD.

She has been portrayed as a woman of deep faith, a spiritual leader, a woman of the land, an advocate for the poor, a peacemaker and a woman of legendary hospitality.

There are many customs and traditions associated with St Brigid that continue to keep her memory alive, including making St Brigid's crosses out of rushes on her feast day.

She is also the patron saint of fire, water, healers, poets, blacksmiths, babies, midwives, beer, livestock, fugitives, boatmen, farmers and the arrival of spring.

Among the miracles attributed to her was the ability to turn water into beer.

St Brigid shares her name with a Celtic goddess, while her feast day coincides with the pre-Christian festival Imbolc, which celebrates the start of spring.

St Brigid's Day falls on February 1 each year and since 2023, has been a public holiday in Ireland.

The Brigid: Spirit of Kildare Festival is holding its mass Brigid gathering to mark the fifth year of the public holiday and Brigids are invited to join a unique celebration inspired by the saint.

Brigids of all ages, including Bríds, Bridgets, Bridey and the many other variations and derivatives of the name, are invited to The Curragh for the gathering, with a Pause for Peace at noon marking the heart of the day.

The moment of reflection will invite those attending to pause together and send a message of peace from St Brigid's home county.

The Pause for Peace is inspired by the legend of St Brigid giving away her father's sword so that it could be bartered for food for a hungry family.

The act of a weapon of war being transformed in Brigid's hands into a life-giving instrument is today a source of inspiration to many.

The day will also celebrate those Brigids who hold a special place in people's lives, from friends and family to loved ones no longer with us and the generations of women who have carried the name before.

Leading the call is broadcaster and comedian Jennifer Zamparelli, who starred as one of the title characters in the Irish sitcom Bridget & Eamon.

Guests will enjoy a special musical performance and refreshments and receive a commemorative keepsake to mark the occasion, with more details to be revealed soon.

'Truly memorable'

"The name Brigid holds a very special place in Ireland, carried by generations of women and deeply connected to one of the most important female figures in our history," said Ms Kavanagh.

"Through Calling All Brigids, we want to celebrate that connection and bring people from all over Ireland together for what we hope will be a truly memorable Brigid's Day."

Calling All Brigids will form part of the wider Brigid: Spirit of Kildare Festival, which will take place across the county from Thursday, January 28 until Monday, February 1.

Those wishing to take part — be they a Brigid or have a special, personal connection to a Brigid — can do so by visiting the Brigid: Spirit of Kildare Festival website to register their interest.

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