Fire at former convent believed to have been started ‘deliberately'

A FIRE which ripped through the site of a former convent in Co. Down is believed to have been started deliberately.

The former Convent of Mercy building in Downpatrick went up in flames on the evening on June 28.

Some 70 firefighters, with 10 appliances from fire stations across the county, worked overnight to extinguish the blaze.

“Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and extinguished,” a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said in a statement issued yesterday.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition, and the incident was dealt with by 10.03am.”

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the incident was “really sad”.

“Although it’s been lying derelict for some time, the convent is still one of those buildings that people in the town know well, and it’s difficult to watch it being lost like this,” he explained.

"Many local people will have memories of the convent and the role it played over the years.

“Even in recent times it has remained a familiar part of the Downpatrick skyline, so seeing it go up in flames is upsetting.”

He added: "I want to pay tribute to the firefighters and all of the emergency services who have responded so quickly to what is clearly a significant incident.

“Their professionalism and bravery in dealing with situations like this should never be taken for granted.

"My thoughts are also with those living and working nearby who will understandably have been concerned as the fire developed."

The PSNI are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to tonact them.

“We would appeal to anyone with information to contact police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals - quoting reference 1509 28/06/26,” they state.

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