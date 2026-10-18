Man charged over fatal Co. Antrim hit-and-run

A MAN has been charged over a hit-and-run incident in Co. Antrim last year that left one pedestrian dead and a second with serious injuries.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare shortly before 10.35pm on Friday, August 15, 2025.

A man in his 50s passed away as a result of his injuries while a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries.

A 57-year-old man has now been charged with a number of offences relating to the collision, including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving carelessly with excess alcohol.

He has further been charged with causing death by driving carelessly when unfit, causing grievous bodily injury by inconsiderate driving with excess alcohol and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 11.

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