Man charged over fatal Co. Antrim hit-and-run
News

Man charged over fatal Co. Antrim hit-and-run

A MAN has been charged over a hit-and-run incident in Co. Antrim last year that left one pedestrian dead and a second with serious injuries.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare shortly before 10.35pm on Friday, August 15, 2025.

A man in his 50s passed away as a result of his injuries while a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries.

A 57-year-old man has now been charged with a number of offences relating to the collision, including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving carelessly with excess alcohol.

He has further been charged with causing death by driving carelessly when unfit, causing grievous bodily injury by inconsiderate driving with excess alcohol and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 11.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Antrim

Related
News 3 weeks ago

Teenage girl hospitalised after being hit with rock

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Man left in critical condition following Co. Antrim assault passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 weeks ago

Man in critical condition after being found unconscious on street in Co. Antrim 

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Man shot in leg left with ‘lasting physical and psychological trauma’

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

The Nolans set to wow fans with hometown showcase

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Taoiseach expects message of ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine from EU Council meeting

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 days ago

Two new Irish films set to premiere in London

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Beef processing firm will invest £15m to boost productivity

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

People living alone at greater risk from house fires figures show

By: Fiona Audley