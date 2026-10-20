Man left seriously injured following machete attack
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Man left seriously injured following machete attack

A MAN was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a machete in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in Belfast which happened between midnight and 1am.

The incident happened in Albert Street

“Police received a report that a man had been attacked at the junction of Albert Street and Servia Street sometime between midnight and 1am,” Detective Sergeant Long said today.

“The man, aged in his 40s, sustained serious injuries to his left foreman, after being assaulted with what is reported to have been a machete,’ they added.

“The man attended hospital for treatment.”

Police have urged anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

“The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene in the direction of Grosvenor Road,” they said.

“Anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 35 20/10/26.”

They added: “We would be particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Albert Street or Servia Street areas around this time and witnessed the assault.”

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See More: Assault, Belfast, Machete

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