Woman left severely injured following ‘serious assault’

A WOMAN is in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in the street in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was injured at around 3.40pm on September 28, beside a residential property on Main Street in Belmayne.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is receiving treatment for “serious injuries” Gardaí confirmed in a statement today.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Anyone in the vicinity of Main Street, Belmayne, Dublin 13 on Monday 28th September 2026, between 3pm and 3.45pm, who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.