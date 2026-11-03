Teen fell into bonfire after being punched in ‘reckless’ assault

A TEENAGER fell into a bonfire after being knocked unconscious at a Halloween event in Co. Tyrone.

The young man was punched while attending the bonfire in the Bradley Way area of Strabane on Saturday, October 31.

He fell into the fire but was saved by a woman who managed to pull him out.

“Police received a report just after 10.35pm on Saturday, October 31, that the victim was in attendance at a bonfire in the Bradley Way area of the town and was punched,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“As a result of this, it's reported he was knocked unconscious and fell into the bonfire,” they added.

“A woman came to his aid and pulled him to safety,” the spokesperson has confirmed.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

This was a reckless and dangerous act, an assault which has left the victim with injuries. We commend the woman who bravely helped the victim.

‘This was a reckless and dangerous act, an assault which has left the victim with injuries,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Moyne said.

“We commend the woman who bravely helped the victim,” he added.

“As we continue with enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what occurred to contact us. We would also ask anyone who was filming at the bonfire, at around this time, to check their footage as it may have captured what happened,” he explained.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact police using the witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals, quoting reference 1932 of 31/10/26, or to call us on 101."

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