Pope Leo set to lead Angelus after being discharged from hospital

POPE LEO XIV is set to lead the Angelus on Sunday following his discharge from hospital.

The pontiff revealed during last week's ceremony that a nodule had been discovered on his right lung and he was required to undergo surgery.

Having been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma — the most common form of lung cancer — he was operated on at the Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday to remove the nodule.

Although awaiting further results to determine whether more treatment is needed, the Pope was said to be recovering normally and was deemed fit to be released on Saturday.

"Following the doctors' findings this morning, Pope Leo XIV will be discharged today from the Gemelli Hospital, where he was hospitalised for surgery on his right lung," read a statement from the Holy See on Saturday.

"He will leave the hospital in the early afternoon and return to the Vatican.

"Tomorrow he will recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment."

The Vatican also released a statement from Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora regarding the Pope's post-operative recovery.

“Based on the blood tests, the chest X-ray performed this morning and an assessment of the patient's clinical condition, the Holy Father has been deemed fit for discharge," they said.

Professor Margaritora, who performed the surgery, subsequently told Vatican News that the Pope's recovery should take another 10 days or so and he should be well enough for a visit to Latin America next month.

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