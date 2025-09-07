Irish Bishop says first saints canonised by Pope Leo can inspire young people to connect with Jesus

AN IRISH bishop has said the first saints to be canonised by Pope Leo XIV can act as an inspiration to young people to strengthen their connection to Christ.

Father Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross, was speaking ahead of Sunday's canonisation Mass for Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis.

In his homily in front of more than 80,000 people in St Peter's Square — including Acutis' parents and siblings — Pope Leo said both young men encourage us 'not to squander our lives, but to direct them upwards and make them masterpieces'.

'Powerful message'

Frassati, who passed away in 1925 at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with polio, was an Italian Catholic activist whose intercession in the healing of a man suffering from tuberculosis in 1933 has been recognised as a miracle.

Acutis, who died from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, has been dubbed 'God's Influencer' for using the internet to spread the word of God.

Two miracles relating to the cure of a woman and child have been attributed to Acutis' intercession.

Bishop Gavin, who serves as chairman of the Council for Evangelisation, Catechetics and Pastoral Renewal of the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference, said both young men showed that dedication to God can lead to inner joy.

"The lives of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati send a powerful message to young people in our parishes, schools, colleges and those entering the workplace — that true happiness is not only possible today but is also deeply attractive," he said.

"Blesseds Carlo and Pier show us that, in giving our lives to God, and to others, we will find that inner joy and happiness which we all seek.

"Carlo, who called the Eucharist his 'highway to heaven', used his gifts in the digital world to share his love for Jesus.

"Pier Giorgio, known as 'the man of the Beatitudes', lived his faith with joy, friendship and a tireless commitment to the poor.

"I pray that these two new saints will inspire our young people to draw closer to Christ in the Eucharist and to live lives of service, courage and hope."

'Winning formula'

During today's canonisation, Pope Leo said both young men were in love with Jesus and ready to give everything for him.

He said they cultivated their love for God and others through simple acts including daily Mass, prayer and eucharistic adoration, as well as frequent Confession.

Both also had a great devotion to the saints and to the Virgin Mary and practiced charity generously, he added.

"Even when illness struck them and cut short their young lives, not even this stopped them nor prevented them from loving, offering themselves to God, blessing him and praying to him for themselves and for everyone," said the pontiff.

He added: "Dear friends, Saints Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis are an invitation to all of us, especially young people, not to squander our lives, but to direct them upwards and make them masterpieces.

"They encourage us with their words. 'Not I, but God' as Carlo used to say, and Pier Giorgio: 'If you have God at the centre of all your actions, then you will reach the end.'

"This is the simple but winning formula of their holiness. It is also the type of witness we are called to follow, in order to enjoy life to the full and meet the Lord in the feast of Heaven."