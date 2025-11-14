Bishop Niall Coll returns home as Pope Leo XIV’s first Irish appointment

POPE Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Niall Coll as the new Bishop of Raphoe, marking his first Irish appointment since his election earlier this year.

The Diocese of Raphoe had been without a bishop since Bishop Alan McGuckian was transferred to the Diocese of Down and Connor in February 2024.

Returning to his native Donegal, Bishop Coll described his homecoming as both humbling and deeply moving.

“It is with deep gratitude that I return home to serve as Bishop of Raphoe. The diocese where I was born, baptised and ordained,” he said, addressing Mass-goers in Letterkenny, according to the Catholic Bishops website.

“To be called back to the place and people who first formed my faith is profoundly meaningful.”

The 62-year-old, originally from Saint Johnston in east Donegal, has served as Bishop of Ossory for the last two years.

Ordained a priest in 1988 after studying in Maynooth, he later completed advanced theological studies in Rome and at Trinity College Dublin.

His career has included teaching and chaplaincy roles at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, Pobalscoil na Rossan and parishes in Dungloe and south Donegal.

He also lectured in religious studies and education at St Mary’s University College in Belfast and St Patrick’s College, Carlow.

Before becoming bishop, Dr Coll returned to Donegal parish life in 2020, serving in Ballintra and later in Donegal Town.

Archbishop Eamon Martin offered his “prayers and very best wishes”, describing Bishop Coll as “a much-loved pastor and shepherd”.

During his address at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Bishop Coll reflected on the challenges facing the modern Church, acknowledging shifting patterns of belief and belonging in an increasingly secular society.

“Many who once found their identity naturally in parish life now find it elsewhere,” he said.

“The number of priests continues to decline, especially in our smaller rural communities. Renewal will depend on a shared sense of mission, priests and people walking together.”

Known for his strong pastoral outlook and his advocacy on social issues, Bishop Coll has previously called for greater fairness in access to education, housing and healthcare.