Research partnerships between Ireland and Wales set to be extended

COLLABORATIVE academic and research links between Ireland and Wales are set to be extended following a meeting of ministers.

First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth was in Dublin yesterday for the sixth annual Ireland-Wales Ministerial Forum.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee led the Irish delegation at the event, which was organised to review progress on the Ireland Wales Shared Statement 2030, which was agreed at the Forum held in Swansea last year.

During yesterday’s meeting the ministers announced an expansion of research collaboration between Ireland and Wales, including the renewal of the Royal Irish Academy's Ireland-Wales Charlemont Grant Scheme for a second year.

The initiative sees travel grants awarded to “outstanding Irish early career researchers working in the humanities, social sciences, or sciences” who wish to undertake research at Welsh universities.

It was further confirmed at the forum that the Learned Society of Wales will launch a new reciprocal scheme to strengthen academic and research partnerships across the Irish Sea.

"Ireland and Wales have a longstanding friendship, but our focus today is firmly on the future,” Minister McEntee said during the event.

“The renewal of these research programmes and the launch of a new Welsh scheme will create new opportunities for researchers, strengthen innovation and deepen connections across the Irish Sea."

She added: "In an increasingly connected world, partnerships matter.

“Whether through research, trade, culture or sport, Ireland and Wales are working together to deliver real benefits for our people and to build a stronger relationship for the years ahead."

The Minister and First Minister also attended a panel discussion on ‘Ireland and Wales – Global Ambitions in Sports Diplomacy’, chaired by The Journal Editor Sinéad O'Carroll.

The discussion featured Ryder Cup Programme Manager Linda Hoey, former Irish rugby international Tommy Bowe, Football Association of Wales CEO Noel Mooney and Wales Netball Chair Dr Helen Williams.

"Ireland and Wales share a belief in the power of sport to bring people together, strengthen communities and build international connections,” Minister McEntee said.

“As partners in hosting EURO 2028, we have a unique opportunity to showcase our countries to the world and leave a lasting legacy for future generations."

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