Survivors gather to mark anniversary of Troubles project

TROUBLES survivors gathered in London for an event marking the anniversary of an organisation launched to support peace, reconciliation and healing.

Troubles, Tragedy and Trauma Northern Ireland UK (TTTNIUK) was launched in 2016 by Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella O’Hare was shot in the back by a British Paratrooper in Co. Armagh in 1976.

Earlier this month the project’s 10-year anniversary was marked with an event held at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser was among those in attendance, alongside Mr O’Hare, Irish Senator Tom Clonan and leading human rights lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh.

The day featured trauma workshops, a victims’ platform, music sessions, plays, and lectures.

It also featured the restored bicycle which belonged to Majella O’Hare.

Mr O’Hare said the TTTNIUK charity exists because “too many people were without a voice”.

He urged “compassion for all victims”, claiming that his own “trauma” following his sister’s death is “inter‑generational”.

“My daughters, my wife and friends all feel my pain,” he said.

“Mainland Britain had no idea what was happening in the dark days - and they were dark days.”

Speaking of the organisation’s anniversary, charity co‑founder Collette Mackin said: “We’ve developed a lot over our 10 years and we’re doing what we can within our means.”

Senator Clonan also addressed the attendees, where he tackled the need for truth in order to achieve reconciliation.

“All cultures talk about conflict, but in Ireland it’s a taboo,” he said.

“It’s through groups like TTT that people are now talking. There are many people on our island who are frightened,” he added.

“It will be our children who will be living with this, so let’s talk. You cannot have closure without the truth.”

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