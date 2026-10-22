Witness appeal after machinery including JCB telehandler stolen
News

Witness appeal after machinery including JCB telehandler stolen

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after substantial items of machinery were stolen in Co. Antrim.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a theft in the Cullybackey area on October 20.

“We received a report at around 9.30am that a JCB tele-handler had been taken from the Granagh Road area, alongside some other pieces of machinery and copper,” Sergeant Laverty said.

“Officers attended the scene, where entry appeared to have been forced at the external gate, which sustained significant damage, along with a shutter and the interior of the building,” he added.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw anything suspicious or has with any information, including CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police quoting reference 323 of 21/10/26.”

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See More: Antrim, Burglary, JCB

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