Evan Ferguson set to stay at Brighton

According to a report by The Irish Independent, Evan Ferguson is set to reject advances from the likes of Manchester United and sign a new deal at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Irish outlet reports that Ferguson, who signed a new deal in October 2022, is set to agree a fresh deal with Roberto de Zerbi's side.

The 18-year-old, who is a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan, had been tracked by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, but it is stated that he will agree to a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Ferguson has had a breakout season at Brighton, scoring 8 goals in all competitions in his debut season. He also scored his first Ireland goal against Latvia in March.

The former Bohemian's player has become one of the hottest property's in English football.

The same report from The Independent says that "clubs looking to buy the Meath native would have to begin with a €40m fee to instigate a discussion. And even then there is no guarantee it would be entertained."

Evan Ferguson is expected to commit his future to Brighton and turn down the opportunity – in the short term at least – to become the most expensive Irish footballer of all time @McDonnellDan https://t.co/iRHyy8uKxq — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) April 20, 2023

If that move did happen, it would make Ferguson's transfer the most expensive Irish transfer of all time, eclipsing Nathan Collins' €24m move from Burnley to Wolves last summer.

Ferguson's eventual move will come, but a new deal, if signed will end speculation for now.

Up next for Brighton is the FA Cup semi-final trip to Wembley to face Manchester United on Sunday. However, Ferguson picked up an ankle injury in the win over Chelsea, and it is unclear whether he will be fit for the game this weekend.

Speaking after the win, De Zerbi said, "I think Ferguson and Joel Veltman can't play minimum for a couple of weeks."

He is due to give a further update in his press conference on Friday.

The game between Brighton and United will kick off at 4:30pm.