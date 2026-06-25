Sisk strengthens London footprint with new Battersea Power Station contract

SISK has been appointed as the main contractor on the next stage of the ongoing development of Battersea Power Station.

The Irish-founded firm will construct the next phase of the 42-acre regeneration project in south west London.

It will be responsible for constructing two new buildings designed by Gehry Partners, which will complete the neighbourhood’s new pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard.

Work on the buildings, which will create 300 new homes, 65,000 sq ft of new commercial space for shops, cafes and restaurants, and a 15,000 sq ft Community Hub, is set to begin this summer.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone in realising the vision for this ambitious 42-acre regeneration site,” James Saunders, CEO at the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said this week,

“Phase 3C will complete Electric Boulevard, a critical part of the estate which continues to grow from strength to strength with new brand openings, office tenants and a new entrance to our Zone 1 Underground Station which opened last year,” he added.

“We look forward to working with Sisk to add two further Gehry Partners’ designed buildings to the inspiring, world-class architecture that defines Electric Boulevard and frames the iconic Grade II* listed Power Station,” he confirmed.

Steven McGee, Chief Operating Officer for Sisk Ireland and UK, said the firm is “proud” to be appointed main contractor for the project.

“Battersea Power Station is one of London’s most iconic regeneration projects<’ he explained.

“This is a significant appointment for Sisk and reflects our growing capability in the UK residential sector.”

He added: "Together with our ongoing work at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, Bermondsey and recently completed Silvertown and Wembley Park projects, it further strengthens our footprint in London and demonstrates the confidence clients are placing in Sisk to deliver complex projects at scale.”

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