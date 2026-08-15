A deadly return to an old terror

IT WAS a little three-inch piece of fluted dowelling rod, about the thickness of a pencil and with a loop of string through one end.

I saw it on the desk of a police officer in the training centre in Maydown in Derry. I used to go there to chair discussion groups with young constables finishing their probation period.

And I was curious.

The officer told me that if I ever saw such a thing beside my car I should keep well back and call the police...

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