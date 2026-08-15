Irish Post Shop
A deadly return to an old terror
Comment

A deadly return to an old terror

IT WAS a little three-inch piece of fluted dowelling rod, about the thickness of a pencil and with a loop of string through one end.

I saw it on the desk of a police officer in the training centre in Maydown in Derry. I used to go there to chair discussion groups with young constables finishing their probation period.

And I was curious.

The officer told me that if I ever saw such a thing beside my car I should keep well back and call the police...

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today...

See More: Northern Ireland, Troubles

Related
Comment 2 weeks ago

Bonfires beyond the law

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 1 month ago

When fear becomes the real weapon

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 1 month ago

Manufacturing anger against immigrants

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Latest
News 2 days ago

Ireland’s EU Minister congratulates newly appointed British counterpart

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

‘Rooftop revolution’ underway in Ireland as solar energy hits major milestone

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Three arrests made by Gardaí investigating prostitution and brothel keeping

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Funeral confirmed for couple who died following Cavan collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after stolen car torched following early hours burglary

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out across Ireland to view solar eclipse

By: Fiona Audley