Manufacturing anger against immigrants

A HORRIFIC attack on a man in North Belfast generated a powerful emotional reaction that resonated right through our political system, into the streets and further into the homes of innocent people who were held accountable by the mob.

No one knew why Stephen Ogilvie had been viciously stabbed, but many had seen footage of the horror.

A passer-by with a hurley stick managed to give the attacker a sound wallop across the head, a perfectly proportionate response in the circumstances, for which he was thanked publicly by the police.

There were two broad responses to this which have been treated as if they are related.

The first, milder reaction, was to say that the alleged attacker was a migrant.

The other, more extreme generalisation was that all migrants here, particularly those of colour, are a threat and should be driven from their homes...

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