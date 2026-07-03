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When fear becomes the real weapon
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When fear becomes the real weapon

We like to think we are nice welcoming people in Ireland, and perhaps most of us are.

I have read stories in newspapers about school children campaigning to prevent the deportation of migrant families.

But there are harder attitudes now and simple compassion has to be wary of the likely blowback.

In Belfast and Dublin in recent times there have been anti migrant riots which confronted the law and set streets alight.

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See More: Belfast, Disorder, Northern Ireland

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