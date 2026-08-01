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Bonfires beyond the law
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Bonfires beyond the law

IMAGINE this happening where you live.

A group of English nationalists build a bonfire on council land or the village green.

They have no permission to do that but for the sake of avoiding any bother, and trusting that most people in the area are content with it, the authorities don’t intervene.

As the pyre they are building grows higher and higher, the fire service makes plans to protect surrounding property.

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See More: Bonfires, Northern Ireland, Troubles

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