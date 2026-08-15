Irish Post Shop
How we almost forgot sport
Comment

How we almost forgot sport

AND then there was Mayo.

Sport is often an unlovely thing. The summer has offered strong proof of that. The FIFA World Cup was a pretty distasteful event even for those of us, like me, brought up in football and football culture.

Standing on the terraces in the rain and a wind blowing into your face and your club struggling yet again and at the same time the realisation. I love this.

I was at the last game before they ripped up that old terracing and managed to get a lump of concrete that had, supposedly, come from rubble from war bombings.

I cherished it. I still do.

The simple joy of being a fan and an identity that offered, at least the hope, of belonging.

From those inner-city streets, from the heart of football, to a red card being overturned to suit the hosts, the game being split into quarters for hydration breaks in air-conditioned stadiums, to a half-time show that would have challenged the goodwill of a saint..

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today...

See More: All-Ireland, Fifa, Ireland, Mayo, Sport, World Cup

Related
Comment 1 week ago

The battle to define a united Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 1 week ago

Andy Burnham and the fading fault lines of faith

By: Joe Horgan

Comment 2 weeks ago

Bonfires beyond the law

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Latest
News 2 days ago

Ireland’s EU Minister congratulates newly appointed British counterpart

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

‘Rooftop revolution’ underway in Ireland as solar energy hits major milestone

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Three arrests made by Gardaí investigating prostitution and brothel keeping

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Funeral confirmed for couple who died following Cavan collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after stolen car torched following early hours burglary

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out across Ireland to view solar eclipse

By: Fiona Audley