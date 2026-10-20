Arrest made in connection with Cork murder investigation
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Arrest made in connection with Cork murder investigation

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Co. Cork.

The body of a man was found in Ballyellis, Mallow, last Thursday, October 15.

He has been named locally as 56-year-old Paul O'Connor, who was from Ballyphehane in Cork.

His body was found on a walkway near the River Blackwater, near Mallow.

Gardaí, who are treating his death as murder, have since made an arrest in connection with the case

“Gardaí have arrested a male in his 30s yesterday, Monday 19th October 2026 in connection with the investigation into the discovery of the body of an adult male in Ballyellis, Mallow, Co. Cork on Thursday 15th October 2026,” they confirmed in a statement today.

“The male in his 30s is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the Southern Region under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

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See More: Arrest, Cork, Investigation, Murder

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