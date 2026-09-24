Man arrested in Liverpool in connection with Belfast murder

A MAN has been arrested in Liverpool in connection with an investigation into a murder in Belfast.

Robert Lawlor was shot dead outside his house in Etna Drive, north Belfast on April 4, 2020.

This week Merseyside Police officers arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in Liverpool.

He has since been brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

“A man, aged in his 40’s was arrested in Liverpool yesterday, Wednesday 23 September, in connection with the investigation into the murder of Robert Lawlor,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning.

“The man was arrested by Merseyside Police, before being transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by the PSNI,” they added.

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