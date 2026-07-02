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Man arrested in connection with Marian Beattie murder investigation
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Man arrested in connection with Marian Beattie murder investigation

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the historic murder of Marian Beattie.

The 18-year-old’s body was found at the bottom of a quarry near Aughnacloy in Co. Tyrone on March 31, 1973.

The teen had attended a charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy the previous evening to listen to her brother’s band.

She was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Today, detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch arrested a man in connection with the murder.

The suspect, who is aged in his 70s, was arrested this morning and remains in custody at present, the police force has confirmed.

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See More: Arrest, Marian Beattie, Murder, Tyrone

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