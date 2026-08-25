Teenager arrested after suspicious devices saw residents evacuated

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested in connection with a security alert in Omagh.

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a suspicious device was found at a property in the town yesterday morning.

Police searched the home in the Gardenville Avenue area and a cordon was put in place.

During the search they found further devices, all of which they have deemed “viable”.

“Police carried out a planned search at an address in the Gardenville Avenue area of the town on the morning of Monday, August 24,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Winters said.

“Following the discovery of a suspicious device, cordons were put in place and a number of residents had to leave their homes while Ammunition Technical Officers carried out an examination,” he explained.

“Three further suspicious devices were found as our search continued.

“At this stage, we believe that all four are viable explosive devices and they have since been removed from the property for forensic examination.”

The police force has since arrested a 16-year-old boy under the Terrorism Act.

The boy remains in police custody and the force has urged people not to “speculate” on the incident.

“Detectives are working at pace,” they state.

“We would urge the public not to speculate – it’s important to stress that, while the suspect has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, our investigation to establish a motive remains very much ongoing.

“We would ask anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 281 24/08/256.”

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