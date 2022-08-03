Family of Jason Corbett call for retrial date seven years on from his death

THE TWIN brother of murdered Irishman Jason Corbett has said that he and the family still await justice seven years on from his murder.

Jason Corbett, from Limerick, was killed by his wife Molly Martens and father-in-law Tom at his home in North Carolina on 2 August 2015.

The pair pleaded that they acted in self-defence and were convicted of second-degree murder in a 2017 joint trial.

However, the convictions of the 38 and 72-year-olds were quashed last year after the courts ruled the exclusion of certain evidence and erroneous inclusion of other evidence in the original trial trial had prevented the Martens from presenting a full and meaningful defence.

A retrial date is yet to be announced, with the Corbett family saying they have been left in the dark.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, on the anniversary of Jason's death, his brother Wayne said that he is missed every day by those closest to him.

"And spoken about every day. As a family and friends.

"We still await justice for Jason seven years on from August 2nd 2015. While the family members that brutally murdered my twin brother walk free around America as they please. When they should be behind bars for life in my opinion.

"We have learned as a family the wheels of justice move painfully slow. But we believe justice will finally be served on that family.

"We will never give up on getting justice for Jason and those people that brutally murdered Jason will finally be put behind bars."

Jason's children Jack and Sarah, now 17 and 15, are likely to be crucial witnesses if a retrial goes ahead as neither gave evidence in the first trial.

His sisters, Marilyn Corbett and Tracey Corbett Lynch, have also slammed the fact that no retrial date has been set.

On Facebook, they said: “The world changes year by year without you Jason yet here we are seven years later with no sight to the end of our fight for you. We will not give up. Loving you always.”

The family support page, Jason’s Journey, said it is "the responsibility of the justice system to return your murderers back to where they belong, so their evil darkness cannot inflict any more devastation on the living victims of their crime".