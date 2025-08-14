Joinery firm branches out across Britain and Ireland thanks to investment programme

A NORTHERN Irish joinery firm has expanded its reach into Britain and Ireland thanks to a government funding programme.

Black Forest Joinery is one of a number of companies which has been supported by the Invest NI’s Ambition to Grow programme.

The Newry based interior fit out company successfully applied to the programme in 2024.

The initiative, which was first founded in 2022, helps micro, small and medium sized businesses to achieve sales outside of the North and create employment within their firm.

“We’ve learned a lot from Invest NI and other companies since joining Ambition to Grow,” Breandan Hardy, Managing Director of Black Forest Joinery, said.

“We’ve created four jobs and hired a Business Development Manager to undertake market research and target new customers.

“This has enabled us to expand our sales, especially in GB and Republic of Ireland,” he added.

“With market development support we are also in the process of designing a website and launching our own social media to increase our online presence and grow our sales further.”

This week Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald confirmed that the scheme has helped over 250 companies to date.

“SMEs are the backbone of our economy,” she said during a visit to the Black Forest Joinery offices.

“Often based in the heart of communities right across the North, they make a significant contribution to our society and overall prosperity,” she added.

“Since the programme began in 2022, Ambition to Grow has helped support over 250 companies.

“As a result, these companies plan to create over 800 new jobs and sell products and services into new markets.

“The new external sales have the potential to generate £78million of new business for these companies by 2027. A significant boost to our economy.”