Mairead McGuinness withdraws from Presidential race

MAIREAD McGuinness has withdrawn from the upcoming Irish presidential election, citing health concerns following a recent hospital stay. According to a statement from Ms McGuinness, the decision came after medical advice, with the proximity of the election making an arduous campaign untenable.

The former MEP and EU Commissioner, who was seen to be in pole position to win the race to the Áras, said that the decision was difficult, but that her health had to come first. She confirmed that it was the right decision for her "and her family".

In her statement she said that she had informed the Fine Gael leader, Tánaiste Simon Harris, of her decision.

Tánaiste Harris described her withdrawal as “an awful shock” and praised her exceptional record in both national and European public service. Ms McGuinness is widely respected in Europe, after serving as commissioner in the EU. This was seen as a major strength should she have become President.

Fine Gael's Director of Elections for the upcoming Presidential election Minister Martin Heydon, confirmed that Fine Gael’s Executive Council will convene in the coming days to determine the next steps. However, it is widely believed that they will press ahead to find a new candidate to contest the election.

McGuinness had been the only formally nominated candidate from Fine Gael and was widely seen as the frontrunner in the race.

Her departure leaves Independent TD Catherine Connolly, backed by Labour, Social Democrats, and People Before Profit, as the only confirmed contender thus far.