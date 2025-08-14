Man accused of ploughing into Liverpool parade crowd faces dozens of additional charges
Man accused of ploughing into Liverpool parade crowd faces dozens of additional charges

A Liverpool man accused of dangerously driving into a crowd during the city’s Premier League victory parade has now been charged with 24 additional offences, bringing the total number of charges against him to 31.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared via video link from prison at Liverpool Crown Court, as he confirmed his identity.

He was initially charged with seven offences following the incident on 26 May, in which more than 120 people were injured when a Ford Galaxy vehicle drove into crowds on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

The new charges include multiple counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), causing GBH with intent, and wounding with intent.

Six of the newly listed victims are children, including two infants aged just six and seven months.

In total, the victims range in age from six months to 77 years old.

During the court proceedings, Doyle’s barrister, Simon Csoka KC, requested additional time to review the new evidence and prepare the defence.

The judge granted the request, acknowledging the complexity of the case and logistical issues relating to Doyle's access to digital evidence in prison.

The prosecution alleges that Doyle used his vehicle intentionally as a weapon during the incident, targeting people in the crowd.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutors claimed he "drove deliberately in that car at people amongst that crowd as they tried to leave the area."

Six charges reflect the most serious injuries caused by the collision.

So far, Doyle has not entered any pleas to the new charges.

His application for a laptop to review CCTV and other materials has not yet been resolved, despite being submitted two months ago.

Doyle, who lives in West Derby, Liverpool, is currently being held on remand.

The case is scheduled to return to court on 4 September.

