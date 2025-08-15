Attention all Donovans and O'Donovans

Calling the clan home to the Gathering in West Cork this September 5-7

IF YOUR surname is Donovan or O’Donovan this might be the invitation you’ve been waiting for. A major O’Donovan Clan Gathering and Assembly will take place in Clonakilty and Skibbereen from September 5–7, and organisers are calling on members of the diaspora across Britain to join the celebrations.

It’s open to all Donovans, O’Donovans, and friends of the name. The weekend promises a rich mix of heritage, music, culture, entertainment and good West Cork hospitality.

Highlights of the weekend include a visit to Castle Donovan, stronghold of the ancient Gaelic clan. Also on offer will be a screening of Rebel Wife: Mary Jane O’Donovan Rossa, honouring the remarkable wife of the Fenian leader. Born in Clonakilty, she was a poet and a political activist.

There will of course be music, and a guaranteed craic reading of 90, with occasional gusts up to 120!

Other highlights include a banquet, a meeting with the Clan Chief and a private tour of Michael Collins House, not usually open to the public.

The O’Donovan name is deeply rooted in West Cork, and the gathering aims to connect those in Ireland with cousins overseas in Britain and throughout the diaspora.

Anyone with a grá for Irish music is encouraged to bring their instrument and join the Saturday night sesiún on September 6th. This is being held at O’Donovan’s Hotel Clonakilty, and will be going full throttle from 9pm.

For more information CLICK HERE

The origins of the name O’Donovan

The name O’Donovan and Donovan (and occasionally Donavan), is derived the Irish language name Ó Donnabháin. It combines "donn," meaning "brown" or "dark," and "dubh," meaning "dark" or "black".

Donovan generally translates to "dark-haired chieftain" or "dark warrior". It was originally a surname, particularly associated with County Cork, but has also become a popular first name.

One of the most famous bearers of the name was Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa (1831–1915), a prominent Irish Fenian and one of the leading members of the Irish Republican Brotherhood.

Born in Rosscarbery, Co. Cork, he was exiled to America after years in British prisons. In New York, he continued to support militant nationalism.

His 1915 funeral, famously eulogised by Patrick Pearse, helped galvanise support for the Easter Rising.