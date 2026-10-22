Further arrests made in connection with fatal house fire in Waterford

A FURTHER three people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fatal house fire in Co. Waterford.

Gardaí are investigating the suspected arson attack on a house in the Birchwood estate in Waterford on October 13.

Philip and Kim English died in the fire alongside their two children, 12-year-old Callum and nine-year-old Jayden.

The couple's two other children, who were in the house at the time of the blaze, are in a critical condition in Crumlin hospital.

Two people arrested in connection with the investigation appeared in court last week and remain in police custody.

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the investigation this week.

“A man in his 50s and two women in their 30s were arrested by gardaí on Tuesday, October 20,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“A man aged in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were previously charged in connection with the fatal attack,” they added.

“Those arrested on Tuesday are currently being held in a station in the east of the Republic of Ireland.”

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person if you have any information on the murderous arson attack please speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know,” they said in a statement.

“The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

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