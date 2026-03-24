Body found following house fire at property where two people died last year

A BODY has been found at a property following a house fire in Co. Offaly.

The fire is thought to have broken out at the house in Castleview Park in Edenderry at around 4am this morning.

Last year two people died at the same property.

Four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his grand-aunt Mary Holt died after a petrol bomb attack on the house on December 6.

Little Tadhg had been visiting his grand-aunt when the incident happened.

Gardaí and local fire services were at the scene early this morning. When the fire was extinguished a body was found inside the house.

Garda remain at the house today, where the scene is being preserved for forensic examination.

“An Garda Síochána is currently investigating all the circumstances of a house fire that has occurred at a domestic residence in Castleview Park, Edenderry, Co. Offaly,” they said in a statement.

“The body of an adult person has been discovered inside the premises,” they added.

“A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, which will determine the course of any Garda investigation.

“The scene is currently preserved for forensic examination, the results of which will also assist in determining the course of any Garda investigation.

The local police force has urged anyone with infomraiotn about the fire to contact them.

“Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for any person with any information on this house fire to contact An Garda Síochána,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

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