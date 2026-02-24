Man dies following house fire in Derry

A MAN has died following a house fire in Co. Derry.

The blaze broke out a property in the Waterside area of the city at around 1.30pm on February 22.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, died at the scene a PSNI spokesperson confirmed this week.

“All three emergency services attended the scene of the blaze at a house on Limavady Road, which was reported at around 1.30pm on February 22,” they said.

“Police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances of the fire, however, at this time, it is not being treated as suspicious,” they added.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service paid their respects to the victim.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire on Limavady Road,” they said.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a detached house at 1.30pm on February 22,” they explained.

“Three appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station, two appliances and one aerial appliance from Northland Fire Station, one appliance and command support unit from Strabane Fire Station and two specialist rescue teams from Central Fire Station attended the incident,” the fire service confirmed.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used two jets to extinguish the fire,” they added.

“Firefighters rescued one casualty and transferred them to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Tragically, the man, aged in his 70’s, died at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, and firefighters left the scene at 4.10pm.”

