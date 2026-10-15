People living alone at greater risk from house fires figures show

PEOPLE living alone are at greater risk of falling victim to a house fire in Northern Ireland.

Figures released this week revealed that of the 89 people who died in house fires across the region from 2015 to 2025, 62 of them were living alone.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has shared the data this week, which is Fire Safety Week, in a bid to make people more aware of the risks.

“Fire Safety Week is an important reminder that fire safety is a responsibility we all share, not only in our own homes, but in looking out for those around us,” NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Marcus Wright said.

“We’re asking everyone to take a look around their home and think about the risks that may be present in the rooms they spend the most time,” he added.

“Most accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen, while our figures show that the bedroom is where the greatest number of fatalities have occurred.

“We also want people to think about who may be at greater risk from fire,” he explained.

“A significant proportion of those who have lost their lives in house fires lived alone.

“Whether that’s you, a family member, friend or neighbour, recognising that someone may need additional support could help keep them safe.”

Smoking materials were associated with 38 of the 89 deaths by house fire recorded over the past decade.

Wiring, cabling and plugs were associated with 15, and heaters and open fires with nine, the figures show.

These same risks are also reflected in incidents recorded so far in 2026 the fire service has confirmed.

“So far in 2026, three people have lost their lives in house fires,” an NIFRS spokesperson said.

“Smoking materials were associated with two of the fatalities and an electrical source was associated with the third,” they added.

NIFRS has launched a Know the Room, Know the Risk, Know the Person safety campaign for Fire Safety Week, which runs in partnership with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management in the Republic of Ireland.

“We want people to take a fresh look at the environments around them and consider the fire risks that might otherwise go unnoticed,” Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Keith Leonard said.

“From using electrical devices to cooking, many everyday activities can present fire hazards if not managed safely.

“Knowing the person is just as important as knowing the risk, particularly when it comes to older people, those living alone, or anyone who may need additional support to stay safe from fire,” he added.

“Early detection through working smoke alarms, combined with knowing the safest escape route, is critical to reducing the impact of fire.

“By understanding the risks in each room and being prepared to respond, everyone can play a role in making our homes and communities safer.”

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