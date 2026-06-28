Gardaí release updated images in bid to identify woman whose remains were found in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ have released updated facial reconstruction images in a bid to identify a woman whose remains were discovered in Co. Cork more than five years ago.

The body was discovered by workers at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Gardaí previously shared facial reconstruction images by forensic artist Dr Michelle Vitali and have now released updated images after the case was featured on RTÉ's Crimecall this week.

Illegal dumping ground

The remains were discovered after workers from Cork County Council were clearing an area just off the railway that had been used as an illegal dumping ground for a number of years.

The area was not accessible as a walkway and it was overgrown with shrubbery, trees and weeds.

Carbon dating and isotope results suggest the woman passed away between 1985 and 1987 and would have been aged 70 or more at the time of death.

Tests also showed she would have had a healthy diet, consisting of the regular consumption of meat and fish.

The woman would have been around 5' 0" to 5' 2" in height and was large framed.

She suffered from osteoarthritis and wore dentures that are believed to have been made in the 1960s.

When found, she was wearing a faded white garment on the upper body and a distinctive patterned dress/nightdress that was buttoned to the collar.

Gardaí believe brown leather shoes that may have belonged to the woman — who was around a size 2 — were probably privately made, possibly in the Cork City area.

A full post mortem was carried out and while DNA samples were obtained, no match was found on the National DNA Database.

A number of DNA samples have been taken from concerned members of the public, however, a positive match has not been obtained to date.

The woman's DNA has since been added to national and European databases and her DNA profile is currently subject to a black notice with Interpol.

Dr Vitali, of PennWest University, is a forensic artist who specialises in facial reconstruction.

Working with gardaí, she has conducted analysis of the skull and dentures and has produced illustrations of what the unidentified woman may have looked like.

'Someone must know'

"Take a look at the sketches of this female, do you recognise her?" read an appeal from gardaí.

"Someone in the community must know how the skeletal remains came to be at this locality known as 'tipping point' off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, Co. Cork.

"An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity she deserves.

"An Garda Síochána want and need to provide closure for a family that remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place

"House-to-house enquiries were conducted in the local area at the time the remains were found and the local missing person records were reviewed, as have missing person records retained by the Garda National Missing Persons Unit.

"Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information they may have, no matter how small, that could potentially assist with the investigation."

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