Women dies following collision with lorry in Cork

A WOMAN has died after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry in Co. Cork.

The incident happened on the R568 at Manch East in Ballineen at around 3pm on July 12.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling on the R568 at Manch East, Ballineen, between 2:30pm and 3:00pm that day to contact them.

“Those who were travelling in the area during this time and who may have camera footage, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.