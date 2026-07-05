Young man dies following incident at pub in Co. Cork

A YOUNG man has died following an incident at a pub in Co. Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in Riverstick shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

"An adult male, aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"The Coroner has been notified.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination."

According to the Irish Examiner, the 27-year-old man was asked to leave the pub but returned a short time later and became disruptive.

It added that a number of men attempted to restrain him over concern for his and others’ safety before he became unresponsive.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling in Riverstick between 8pm and 9.30pm on Saturday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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