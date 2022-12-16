Irish journalist Donie O'Sullivan among those suspended by Twitter after Musk criticism

IRISH CNN journalist Donie O'Sullivan is among a number of journalists who have been suspended from Twitter for criticising Elon Musk.

Mr O'Sullivan, originally from Kerry, reports on the intersection of technology and politics, and has been critical of Musk since his takeover of the company earlier this year.

The billionaire tweeted that rules banning the publishing of personal information applied to all, including journalists.

Mr Musk claims that the journalists had violated his new "doxxing" policy by sharing his live location, amounting to what he described as "assassination coordinates."

However, Mr O'Sullivan has not shared Musk's location at any point.

Another account called @ElonJet which used publicly available flight information to track the movements of Musk's private jet was suspended earlier this week.

Speaking to CNN after his suspension, Mr O'Sullivan said:

"I do think this is very important for the potential chilling impact this can have for freelance journalists, independent journalists around the world, particularly those who cover Elon Musk’s other companies, like Tesla and SpaceX."

A statement from CNN read:

"The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses the platform.

"We have asked Twitter or an explanation, an we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response."

Other accounts to be suspended included The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac and The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell.