Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU

LEADER OF the Labour Party Keir Starmer will today set out the party's plan to tackle the economic results of Britain's EU exit.

Reports state that Starmer will deliver a speech to denounce the situation created by Boris Johnson's 2020 Brexit deal and the breakdown of trust with the EU caused by the row over the trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

However, he will now not to take the UK back into the EU single market or restore freedom of movement, and will instead set out a plan to "make Brexit work."

The speech will be delivered to the Centre for European Reform think tank, RTÉ reports, and he will argue that Johnson's Brexit deal had contribute to a sense of a country that was "stuck", with wages and growth stagnating and broken public services.

He would work for a new veterinary agreement for agricultural products moving between the UK and EU and improve trust to allow low-risk goods to enter Northern Ireland without unnecessary checks.

"We will get the protocol working and we will make it the springboard to securing a better deal for the British people," Mr Starmer is expected to say, as he pledges to "tear down unnecessary barriers".

"There are some who say 'We don't need to make Brexit work. We need to reverse it'. I couldn't disagree more," he will argue.

"Because you cannot move forward or grow the country or deliver change or win back the trust of those who have lost faith in politics if you're constantly focused on the arguments of the past.

"So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

"The reason I say this is simple. Nothing about revisiting those rows will help stimulate growth or bring down food prices or help British business thrive in the modern world."

He will aim to "deliver on the opportunities Britain has, sort out the poor deal Boris Johnson signed, and end the Brexit divisions once and for all."

Under his five-point plan, Labour would work to support industries by working towards mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

He said he would also work to strengthen security cooperation with Europe, seeking new security arrangements for British borders while sharing data and intelligence with allies.