Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU
News

Keir Starmer to set out plan to make Brexit work and vows to not take UK back into EU

LEADER OF the Labour Party Keir Starmer will today set out the party's plan to tackle the economic results of Britain's EU exit.

Reports state that Starmer will deliver a speech to denounce the situation created by Boris Johnson's 2020 Brexit deal and the breakdown of trust with the EU caused by the row over the trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

However, he will now not to take the UK back into the EU single market or restore freedom of movement, and will instead set out a plan to "make Brexit work."

The speech will be delivered to the Centre for European Reform think tank, RTÉ reports, and he will argue that Johnson's Brexit deal had contribute to a sense of a country that was "stuck", with wages and growth stagnating and broken public services.

He would work for a new veterinary agreement for agricultural products moving between the UK and EU and improve trust to allow low-risk goods to enter Northern Ireland without unnecessary checks.

"We will get the protocol working and we will make it the springboard to securing a better deal for the British people," Mr Starmer is expected to say, as he pledges to "tear down unnecessary barriers".

"There are some who say 'We don't need to make Brexit work. We need to reverse it'. I couldn't disagree more," he will argue.

"Because you cannot move forward or grow the country or deliver change or win back the trust of those who have lost faith in politics if you're constantly focused on the arguments of the past.

"So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

"The reason I say this is simple. Nothing about revisiting those rows will help stimulate growth or bring down food prices or help British business thrive in the modern world."

He will aim to "deliver on the opportunities Britain has, sort out the poor deal Boris Johnson signed, and end the Brexit divisions once and for all."

Under his five-point plan, Labour would work to support industries by working towards mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

He said he would also work to strengthen security cooperation with Europe, seeking new security arrangements for British borders while sharing data and intelligence with allies.

See More: Brexit, Keir Starmer, Labour Party, Northern Ireland Protocol

Related

'Talking through his hat': McDonald refutes Brandon Lewis' claim that Protocol legislation will be lawful
News 3 weeks ago

'Talking through his hat': McDonald refutes Brandon Lewis' claim that Protocol legislation will be lawful

By: Gerard Donaghy

Return of imperial measurement system to coincide with jubilee
News 1 month ago

Return of imperial measurement system to coincide with jubilee

By: Irish Post

Survey shows 63 per cent of people in Northern Ireland believe Brexit has made united Ireland more likely
News 1 month ago

Survey shows 63 per cent of people in Northern Ireland believe Brexit has made united Ireland more likely

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend
Sport 12 minutes ago

All-Ireland football semi-final: Galway vs Derry details for the weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Beauden Barrett expects Ireland to raise their game in the second test this Saturday.
Sport 2 hours ago

Beauden Barrett expects Ireland to raise their game in the second test this Saturday.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City
Sport 5 hours ago

Stephen Kenny is looking for another assistant coach after John Eustace agreed to become manager of Birmingham City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

All-Ireland roundup: Limerick and Kilkenny booked their place in the All-Ireland final this weekend
Sport 6 hours ago

All-Ireland roundup: Limerick and Kilkenny booked their place in the All-Ireland final this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Limerick seal third consecutive All-Ireland SHC final place after beating Galway
Sport 19 hours ago

Limerick seal third consecutive All-Ireland SHC final place after beating Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy